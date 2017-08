Professional Soccer is finally coming to Las Vegas and it’s all thanks to a man named Brett Lashbrook! Brett is committed to taking Las Vegas soccer to the next level, and earlier this year, Lashbrook founded the Las Vegas Soccer LLC and received approval to join the USL as soon as the 2018 season. The new soccer team will soon share Cashman Center along with the Las Vegas 51’s.

