Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, August 25th

By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

YOU could win all of the $1048 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… How? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, and you only have thirty seconds to answer all five questions. Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The $758 Million Powerball winner said winning, “Was a (what?)”       A: PIPE DREAM
  2. The Texas Rangers’ new stadium opening in 2020 will be named what?       A: Globe Life Field
  3. What movie did James Cameron call, “a step backwards?”       A: WONDER WOMAN
  4. Netflix announced they’ll be airing a new documentary based on which KLUC superstar’s past year?        A: LADY GAGA
  5. What was ARod doing with JLo on her back?       A: PUSH-UPS
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live