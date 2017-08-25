Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Taylor Swift “Look What You Made Me Do” Lyrics

By Kayla
Filed Under: 98.5, calvin harris, Chet Buchanan, kanye west, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, KLUC, Las Vegas, look what you made me do, lyrics, morning zoo, new song, songs, Taylor Swift
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

…. oh, hey Swifties.
[Verse 1]

I don’t like your little games
Don’t like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don’t like you
I don’t like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you (oh!)

[Pre-Chorus]
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!

[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

[Verse 2]
I don’t like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You ask me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

[Pre-Chorus]
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice

[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

[Bridge]
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams
I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me
I’ll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams
(Look what you made me do)
(Look what you made me do)
“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”
“Why?”
“Oh ’cause she’s dead!”

[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do

More from Kayla
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live