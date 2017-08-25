Taylor Swift Single Featured in ‘Thank God It’s Thursday’ Promo

By Robyn Collins

Noted Grey’s Anatomy fan Taylor Swift was called on to help kick off a new season of ABC’s Thursday night lineup.

Related: Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

The superstar’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is the soundtrack for a teaser clip that highlights Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

Swift’s “White Horse” was featured in the season five premiere of the medical drama, and lead actress Ellen Pompeo appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” video. The singer even has a cat named after Pompeo’s character, Meredith Grey.

Check out the new teaser clip below.