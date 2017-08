Jacob O’Connor is a 10 year old in Detroit who came home and found his 2 year old brother face down in the pool! He quickly jumped in to save him, and began performing chest percussion’s after he watch The Rock do them in the movie San Andrea’s! When the Rock heard about what happened, he tweeted them! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

