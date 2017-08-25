Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Usher

This week, win a pair of tickets to the first night of Kevin Hart’s 4th annual HartBeat Weekend featuring Usher.

HartBeat Weekend takes place on Labor Day Weekend at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. If you’re one of the lucky winners, you can see Usher perform live on Friday, Sept. 1st. Hartbeat Weekend is packed full of music and comedy, including Kevin Hart & Friends, Dave Chappelle and more. Tickets are available now through cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or you can listen to KLUC this week to win tickets.