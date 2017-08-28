Chet’s Randoms for 8/28/17

Here are some random facts for Monday…

It takes a surprisingly long time for your garbage to decompose . . . like one to five years for a cigarette butt . . . 10 to 20 years for a plastic shopping bag . . . 450 years for a diaper . . . and one million years for a glass bottle.

The oldest evidence of humans in North America is from 130,000 years ago in the San Diego area. (Even cavemen loved perfect weather and good tacos, apparently.)

“Midnight Cowboy” is the only X-rated movie that ever won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Play-Doh was originally created in the 1930s as wallpaper cleaner.

Basketball in North Korea has different rules. Dunks are worth three points, shots in the final three minutes are worth eight points, three-pointers are worth four points if the ball doesn’t touch the rim, and you LOSE a point for missing a free throw.