Is Underwear Wrestling with Dad Creepy?

Who among-st us, haven’t wrestled with their dad when they were little? Nevertheless, even though we’ve all done it, isn’t it a little creepy? Especially if you’re only wearing underwear when you’re wrestling….

P1 Emily called in the show today, to talk about her 9-year-old son that wants to wrestle his father in “speedos.” Apparently that’s “what all the wrestlers wear” and Emily’s husband needs to wear them in order for it to be real wrestling!

What do you think? Is it fun and silly? Or is it creepy and weird? Find out what Chet, Spence, and Kayla, thought, Below! 

