JAY-Z Reveals Inspiration Behind Names for New Twins Rumi and Sir

By Scott T. Sterling

JAY-Z has revealed the inspiration behind the names he and Beyoncé chose for their newborn twins, Sir and Rumi.

The explanation came during an interview with Rap Radar over the weekend (Aug. 25), where the rapper opened up about the unusual monikers.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he explained (via People). “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

The rapper went on to say that his upcoming fall tour will be a full-on family affair, complete with the new babies in tow.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s— like that,” he revealed. “They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway, but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything. I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”