Live Update from Houston…

The city of Houston has recently been hit by hurricane Harvey, which has completely destroyed the coast of Texas… Over 11 trillion gallons of water have filled the homes of thousands, as well as, taken the lives of five people already. This is a storm of biblical proportions and anywhere located in the city, is certainly not safe. Lauren Kelly from Mix 96.5 in Houston, is still there now, and she came onto the show today, to explain first-hand, how bad it really is…

Find out how Houston is from the ground, Below!

If you’re interested in donating or finding ways to help Houston, CLICK HERE!