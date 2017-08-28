Rawlo Black – “Last Day”

So I met this guy Rawlo Black the other day and the way it happened was pretty dope. I was on the way to the barbershop but needed to get change so I stopped at the gas station next door.

He just so happened to be there and was like (I’m paraphrasing), “your on the radio, you host a show…” Contrary to popular belief this doesn’t happen to me often at all so I was a little shook at first like I must have said something that offended this man lmao. So I prepared myself for the worst.

Come to find out he was an artist and actually has some dope sounds. What I respected about the way he approached me was that he was very humble and didn’t overdo it. Just so happens that he approached the right person lmao. I’m ABOUT the underground and am always looking for dope individuals to write about. Not only do I like the song below but the visual that accompanies it is ill as well!