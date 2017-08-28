Spence’s Challenge: Monday, August 28th

Five questions… Thirty Seconds… One man stands in the way between you and the $1073 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! P1 Eric Trammel tried his chances today for the 6th time and lost! Do you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you just tie Spence then you win all the cash, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can bet him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The Rams and Charges held a sparsely attended Preseason game on Saturday that was billed as the “(BLANK) for LA?” A: FIGHT
- What teams fans trolled the Packers’ Arron Rodgers with a sign that said, “Tell Olivia to stop calling me?” A: DENVER BRONCOS
- Who won the 2017 Little League Word Series? A: JAPAN
- According to “Today,” if you want to live to be 100-years-old, what “magical” food should you eat? A: BEANS
- This season, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will become the second married couple to compete on what show? A: DANCING WITH THE STARS