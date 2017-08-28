Spence’s Challenge: Monday, August 28th

Five questions… Thirty Seconds… One man stands in the way between you and the $1073 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! P1 Eric Trammel tried his chances today for the 6th time and lost! Do you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you just tie Spence then you win all the cash, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can bet him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!