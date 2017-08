When someone wins a mega jackpot lottery like Mavis Wanczyk, who won over $700 million last week, a lot of other folks win smaller prizes too… Johanna Moreno is a mom of six who matched 5 out of the 6 lottery numbers drawn last week, and won $1,000,000! All five numbers she chose, were the dates of her five kids birthday’s… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

