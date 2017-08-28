Watch: Demi Lovato Isn’t Sorry She’s In Vegas!

Demi Lovato turned the Palms Pool & Dayclub into her own VMAs2017 music video pool party! Lovato teamed up with MTV to throw her an amazing pool party where fans got to get involved! Gianni (Social Media Specialist / Weekend Overnight Disc Jockey) attended the event getting a taste of all the magic.

Fans gathered into the Palms Casino Resort three hours before Lovato was suppose to perform center stage inside the pool of the Palms. Fans had to unfortunately check in their phones with security for television recording bi-laws. In return, fans got free sodas, teas and water. 21+ fans got 1 free alcoholic drink during their pool side wait to be brought into the pool stage.

No cute selfies on the golden swans and horse blow up pool floats were taken but fans got to see a performance they would never forget! Lovato came out on stage dressed in a tight navy blue dress-pants one piece with long black boots looking like a million dollars. There wasn’t a hair outta place.

Miss Lovato recorded her hit ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ for the fans taking 3 consecutive tries to get the best take! Fans were instructed to clap during the chorus and have a good time!

Catch Gianni around 2:05 during the video! Enjoy.