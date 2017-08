Saturday, September 9th join Captain Candlelighter, Chet Buchanan for the “Candlelighters Superhero 5k at Exploration Park in Mountain’s Edge. So come join thousands of brave men and women in a race against evil, and also help us remember those who have fallen.

Watch the Candlelighters Superhero 5k video Below, and join Chet Buchanan along with the Las Vegas community, and fight back!