Checking in with Lauren from Houston…

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Zhong Zhenbin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Lauren Kelly works for Mix 96.5 in Houston is currently in the city of Houston right now! She called in the show yesterday to explain how she’s witnessed first hand, the deviation that over 11 trillion gallons of water can cause. Lauren said she doesn’t even recognize certain parts of town anymore!

Today, we checked back in with Lauren to find out how her personal situation is, Listen Below! 

 

If you’re interested in donating or finding ways to help Houston, CLICK HERE!

If you want to hear Lauren’s Houston Update from yesterday, CLICK HERE!

