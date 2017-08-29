Chet’s Randoms for 8/29/17

Here are some random facts for you….

The Washington Generals lost to the Harlem Globetrotters 2,495 times in a row before they accidentally beat them on January 5, 1971.

The last shot of the Civil War was fired on June 28th, 1865 . . . almost two months after the war ended . . . off the coast of Alaska. A Confederate warship hadn’t gotten word the war was over and destroyed 24 Union boats.

Idaho is the only state that has a specific law banning cannibalism.

According to his daughter,“White Men Can’t Jump” was one of Stanley Kubrick’s favorite movies.

Colombia is being overrun by dozens of HIPPOS, who are destroying crops, crushing cows, and damaging property . . . and it’s all because Pablo Escobar built himself a zoo in the ’80s and imported a bunch of hippos, who’ve now bred.