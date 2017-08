P1 Mackenzie has a 4 year old daughter with her ex-husband who is happily re-married. Both Mackenzie and her Ex have dual custody of their child, and it was her birthday last Friday. Mackenzie said she didn’t get to see her “all day” until she got off of work… Then she found out her step-mom took Mackenzie daughter to get her first Manicure! Now she is furious!

Is Mackenzie overreacting? Or did the step-mom cross the line? Find out what Chet, Spence, and Kayla thought, Below!