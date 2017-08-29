HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 29th

By Spence
Spence wins again! Totaling his win streak to 40 wins in a row, adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new high of $1098! What to win all that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question,, pop culture trivia game, but you only have thirty seconds to answer! What do you say if you don’t know the answer? “JIMBOBCOOTER!

  1. Josh McCown has been named the starting Quarterback for which NFL team?        A: NEW YORK JETS
  2. Who created a big stir Monday with the release of their Iconic smartwatch?       A: FITBIT
  3. Which country has just imposed the worlds toughest ban on plastic bags?      A: KENYA 
  4. The Houston Astros has been forced to move their next home series to Tampa. Who are they playing?        A: TEXAS RANGERS 
  5. Hurricane Harvey has caused which of our Valley high school football teams to cancel this week’s trip to Texas?          A: FAITH LUTHERAN 
