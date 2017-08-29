Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, August 29th

Spence wins again! Totaling his win streak to 40 wins in a row, adding another $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new high of $1098! What to win all that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question,, pop culture trivia game, but you only have thirty seconds to answer! What do you say if you don’t know the answer? “JIMBOBCOOTER!“
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Josh McCown has been named the starting Quarterback for which NFL team? A: NEW YORK JETS
- Who created a big stir Monday with the release of their Iconic smartwatch? A: FITBIT
- Which country has just imposed the worlds toughest ban on plastic bags? A: KENYA
- The Houston Astros has been forced to move their next home series to Tampa. Who are they playing? A: TEXAS RANGERS
- Hurricane Harvey has caused which of our Valley high school football teams to cancel this week’s trip to Texas? A: FAITH LUTHERAN