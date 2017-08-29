HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/29/17

By Chet Buchanan
(Photo by Ali Tepe/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Hurricane Harvey has been decimating the city of Houston and it’s up to small town hero’s that step up in times like these to make a difference… Zachary Dearing is a screenwriter who moved to Texas from Kentucky, and when the flood hit, he went to shelters looking to help. One shelter he went into, had virtually zero management, no supplies, and people were in need! So, Zachary decided he’d put himself in charge, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

