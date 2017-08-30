Chet’s Randoms for 8/30/17

Here are some random facts for you….

There are 76 colleges whose sports team nickname is the Eagles. And Maine made it illegal to put tomatoes in clam chowder in 1939.

According to a new survey on how gross we all are, 84% of us have peed in the shower . . . 15% have peed in a sink . . . 25% of us have picked our nose and eaten it as an ADULT . . . and 12% RARELY wash our hands after the using the bathroom.

61% of people say they’ve seen a coworker use the bathroom and not wash their hands, according to a new survey. That’s up from 42% last year.

You should NOT bring your own alcohol on a flight and drink it. It’s against FAA regulations and you could get up to an $11,000 fine.

Burger King is running a promotion where they’ll give you a FREE Whopper if you get FIRED. But . . . to prove you got fired, you have to go on LinkedIn and post a humiliating public message saying, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper.”