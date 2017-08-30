HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, August 30th

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

$1123 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you want to win all that money…? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, but you only have thirty seconds to answer! If you can tie Spence, you’ll win all the money, beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extras $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Just in time for the 2036 Olympics, which Olympian announced on Instagram they are expecting Baby Number Two?       A: MICHAEL PHELPS
  2. Speaking of babies, reports say Kim Jong-Un had another in February. How many does this make for him?        A: THREE
  3. Angelique Kerber lost in the first round of tennis’ US Open. Why is this a big deal?        A: SHE’S THE DEFENDING CHAMPION
  4. Kim and Kanye’s oldest, North, does NOT like her little brother… according to mom… what’s little brother’s name?        A: SAINT
  5. Which Strip property recently sold her six hundred fifty million dollars?       A: FOUNTAINBLEU 
