A man in Mississippi was working under his car when the tire’s began to move and rolled right over his head! The only people home were his 14-year-old son and his friend… Both of them were able to push the car far enough to break him free! Not to mention, it wasn’t just a car, it was an SUV! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

