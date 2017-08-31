Chet’s Randoms for 8/31/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The snake that Britney Spears wore during her famous performance at the 2001 MTV “VMAs” is still alive . . . and it’s now 100 pounds and 12 feet long.

MapQuest still has the second-highest share of the online map market today, only behind Google Maps.

There have been three players in Major League Baseball with the first name Aurelio . . . and all three were killed in car accidents. Aurelio Monteagudo died in 1990 . . . Aurelio Lopez in 1992 . . . and Aurelio Rodriguez in 2000.

You can get a really good estimate of the temperature in Fahrenheit by counting how many times a cricket chirps in 14 seconds, then adding 40 to that number.

Domino’s and Pizza Hut are luxury items in Japan . . . a large pizza costs around $35.