Over the past week, P1 Mackenzie called the show furious at the fact that to explain how her Ex’s wife “Amy” took her 4-year-old daughter to get a manicure on her birthday! Not just any manicure… but her first one ever!

Amy called in yesterday to defend herself and pointed out the fact that she spends more time with the daughter than Mackenzie! It’s just a manicure, is it really that big of a deal?

Well… Today, the Dad stepped in, and gets the final word on the issue! Listen, Below!