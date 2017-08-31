HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, August 31st

By Chet Buchanan
42 wins in a row for Spence brings the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot to a new high of $1,148! Wanna play Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, with a thirty second timer… Tie Spence, and win all the cash, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. We’ve talked about a few names for days… but the first official contestant on the upcoming Dancing With The Stars season was announced yesterday. And that contestant is…?       A: DREW SCOTT
  2. There’s a new richest person in the world. What nation is he from?         A: SPAIN
  3. What NFL team did Tony Romo, say he considered before deciding to retire?          A: NEW YORK JETS
  4. According to Leah Remini, which TV star did Scientology want her to recruit, but she refused?        A: KEVIN JAMES
  5. Dinosaur fossils were dug up last Friday in Colorado. What type of dinosaur?          A: TRICERATOPS 
