Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, August 31st

42 wins in a row for Spence brings the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot to a new high of $1,148! Wanna play Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game, with a thirty second timer… Tie Spence, and win all the cash, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!