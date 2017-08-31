HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 8/31/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Tim Greenway/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Kendall Truex is an 18-year-old student in Michigan, who graduated with a 4.0 GPA! Her grades were good enough to get her into Michigan State University! Unfortunately, the tuition is so high, that Kendall isn’t able to attend the school… Well, that didn’t stop her mom Lori Truex from standing on the side of the street with a sign, in an attempt to raise the money! Now, she’s raised over $10,000! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

