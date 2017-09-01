Chet’s Randoms for 9/1/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

The majority of Canada doesn’t say “colored pencils” . . . they call them “pencil crayons.” And Billy Bob Thornton has a phobia of antiques and refuses to stay in a room that has furniture from earlier than 1950.

A new survey asked millennials to name the biggest problems facing the world. And their top three are: Climate change . . . wars . . . and inequality.

Here are the top foreign terms that language experts say we should stop using when we visit other countries. “Bon appétit” . . . “mamma mia” . . . “garçon” . . . and the German term “wie geht’s”.

A woman in California tweeted a photo earlier this week of a guy feeding his girlfriend chicken nuggets while she got a manicure. Now it’s going viral and women are calling him a HERO.

According to pretty strong rumors, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is going on sale at Starbucks starting TODAY.

Cheetos are the most popular chips in the country, according to a new survey. They just beat Cool Ranch Doritos and Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream.