Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 1st

Spence got a perfect score today in Spence’s Challenge! Adding another $25.00 to the Terrible Herbest Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $1173! Want a chance to win all that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture, trivia game, with all of the questions ripped straight from the latest headlines! Tie Spence and win the money, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!