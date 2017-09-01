HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, September 1st

By Spence
Filed Under: Chet Buchanan, Spence, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, trivia, Chet, jackpot, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, win money, trivia game

Spence got a perfect score today in Spence’s Challenge! Adding another $25.00 to the Terrible Herbest Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a new grand total of $1173! Want a chance to win all that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture, trivia game, with all of the questions ripped straight from the latest headlines! Tie Spence and win the money, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Justin Bieber just became the second person with 100 million, Twitter followers. Who was the first?             A: KATY PERRY
  2. According to the headline, Johnny Depp blows through how much a month?            A: TO MILLION
  3. Who left a massive tip for a college student at a Boston restaurant?        A: AMY SCHUMER
  4. Who is reportedly done at Fox Sports after sexual misconduct allegations from the 70s emerged?          A: PETE ROSE
  5. A Hungarian magazine features a Star Wars “The Last Jedi” character that looks more intimidating than ever before. Which character?        A: LUKE SKYWALKER
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live