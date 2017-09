It’s “Tesla talk with Rob”….. but one of those reasonably priced Tesla’s. He’s frugal like that.

Rob Schneider is spending Labor Day Weekend in Vegas at the Tropicana, so we had to have him on Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo. The much anticipated second season of ‘Real Rob’ hits Netflix on Sept. 29th. AND, it’s no secret, he’s one of the most respected and revered hustlers in the game…. and for some reason Kayla had to ask about her dog.

HEAR it here:

