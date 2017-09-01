HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

WIN: Tickets To The San Gennaro Feast This Weekend

Filed Under: 38th Annual San Gennaro Feast, 98.5 KLUC Contests, italian festival, Las Vegas, san gennaro feast
San Genno Feast

This weekend (September 1st through the 4th), listen to 98.5 KLUC to win a pair of tickets to the 38th Annual San Gennaro Feast. This year the fest is running Sept 13th-17th at a NEW location on the 215 and S. Durango! The San Gennaro Feast is the biggest Italian food and music festival held in Las Vegas, featuring a wide variety of ethnic food vendors, arts and crafts, home exhibits, pony rides, face painters, live international acts hourly on the main concert stage, amusement rides as well as games and fun for the whole family! Don’t miss out on the best Italian Heritage Celebration and listen to 98.5 KLUC to win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live