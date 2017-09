It’s September…we get it, Mother Nature, we live in the desert but 105 IN SEPTEMBER?!?!?! Spence’s Song of the Week covers how it is with “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 2.”

Part 1? It’s below. Check out a new Song of the Week every Friday morning at 8:05.





Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 1.”And…for you knuckleheads who can’t handle their booze during the three-day weekend, check out, “Labor Day Drunk.”