Chet’s Randoms for 9/5/17

Tennessee has the highest tax on beer of any state, at $1.29 per gallon. Wyoming has the lowest at two cents per gallon.

Greenland doesn’t have any vegetation . . . it got its name from Nordic settlers who wanted to trick people into moving there.

The Isley Brothers are the only group or artist who’ve had a top 50 Billboard hit in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

There’s only one real person mentioned in the“Harry Potter” books . . . a nine-year-old girl in Toronto named Natalie McDonald who was dying of leukemia.

She was a huge fan, so a family friend emailed J.K. Rowling, who included her as a student at Hogwarts in the fourth book.

Shaquille O’Neal hit one three-pointer in his 21-year NBA career. It came in his fourth season. He ended his career 1-for-22 on three pointers . . . 4.5%.