It’s My Daughter’s First Year of College… How Often Should I Call?

P1 Amber called in the show today, so we could give her the final decisions on a small rift in the family, that has recently developed… Amber’s daughter went off to college last week at Arizona State! They are both extremely close to each other, and haven’t ever spent much time apart. So, Amber calls her daughter every single day for a quick check-in to see how things are going!

At first the phone calls were great, but slowly Amber’s daughter grew to be a little annoyed by them. Eventually Amber’s daughter told her that maybe a phone call once a week is a better idea….

What do you think? Is one phone call a day too many? Find out what Chet, Spence, and Kayla thought, Below!