Join Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo and Zappos for Hurricane Harvey Relief

-All week, join us as we partnering with Zappos, The Salvation Army & Lyft to collect items to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey. We will be broadcasting live, each day for the remainder of this week, beginning each morning with Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo at the Zappos campus parking lot on 7th Street (corner of N 7th St and E Ogden Ave). We will be collecting items (list below) and deliver them to The Salvation Army in Texas (Dallas/Houston region).

-This is such a tremendous opportunity for two of the biggest brands is Las Vegas to work together. We will be live from 6am thru 7pm, Wednesday, 9/6/17 – Friday, 9/8/17.

-For each item that is donated, Zappos will make a $1 donation (up to $100k) to the Salvation Army to help those affected by this tragic event.

Here is a partial list of items needed to be collected:

-Non-Perishable Foods (ex: canned goods, soups, rice, cereal, etc.)

-Baby supplies (formula, diapers, wipes)

-Hygiene products (soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, razors, deodorants, hair brushes and combs, feminine hygiene products, body wipes, hand sanitizer)

-Pet supplies (dry food, leashes, litter)

***For those unable to visit the donation headquarters, we invite them to use the code below to schedule a Lyft and have their donation items picked up in the Las Vegas area and dropped off to one of the locations listed below.

USE CODE: ZAPPOSFORGOOD17

For more information visit: http://www.zappos.com/about/harvey