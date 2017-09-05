Singer, actor, and mastermind, behind the #1 song on the face on the earth, Luis Fonsi, calls the show today to give some inside information on his hit single “Despacito.” Despacito has is now a world-wide sensation and has developed into the biggest song on the planet! Luis tells Chet, Spence & Kayla, how the masterpiece was created, and the unbelievable story about how Justin Bieber got on board!

You need to hear this! Listen to Luis Fonsi on Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Below!

Luis Fonsi will be Live at the Pearl Theater on September 8th, if you’re interested in buying tickets of more information, CLICK HERE!