Luis Fonsi on Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Heidi Gutman/ABc via Getty Images LUIS FONSI

Singer, actor, and mastermind, behind the #1 song on the face on the earth, Luis Fonsi, calls the show today to give some inside information on his hit single “Despacito.” Despacito has is now a world-wide sensation and has developed into the biggest song on the planet! Luis tells Chet, Spence & Kayla, how the masterpiece was created, and the unbelievable story about how Justin Bieber got on board!

You need to hear this! Listen to Luis Fonsi on Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Below!  

Luis Fonsi will be Live at the Pearl Theater on September 8th, if you’re interested in buying tickets of more information, CLICK HERE!

