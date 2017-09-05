Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 5th

Five questions… Thirty Seconds… One man to beat… Will you be the P1 to finally take down Spence in Spence’s Challenge? If you can just tie him, you’ll win the $1,200 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Disease infected, mangy coyotes are roaming the Chicago suburbs. What kind of dogs are people calling them? A: ZOMBIE DOGS
- Prince William and Kate, The Dutchess of Cambridge, are expecting! How many babies will this make? A: THREE
- Who ended up in a Chicago hospital Sunday, and did not make it to their Drai’s gig this weekend? A: LIL WAYNE
- Who made Cher proud with their homage to her on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia? A: KIM KARDASHIAN
- In a story from Friday… what late 80s/Early 90s Pop and R and B superstar pulled out of the new season of Dancing with the Stars at the last minute? A: BOBBY BROWN