The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/5/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Johannes Simon/Bongarts/Getty Images

The University of Iowa started a new tradition on Saturday that’s touching the hearts of millions… There’s one specific building that overlooks Hawkeyes stadium on college Saturday’s, The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Last week, one superfan posted on the Hawkeye Heaven Facebook fan page that the fans should wave to all of the children looking down on them from their Hospital beds… and the results were amazing, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

