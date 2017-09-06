HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Kesha, Cher, Diddy, John Mayer & More React to DACA Repeal

Artists voiced support for the Obama-era deportation deferrals.
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Cher, John Mayer, Kelly Clarkson, kesha, lauren jauregui, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lupe Fiasco, moby, Russell Simmons, tinashe, Tom Morello
Photo: Angela Weiss / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

On Tuesday (Sept. 5) Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to CBS News.

The controversial move by the Trump administration would end the program started by President Obama, that has deferred deportations of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. These individuals are often referred to as “Dreamers.”

Congress has six months to pass legislation addressing the issue before this change is set to take effect.

Artists took to social media to express their displeasure with the President’s decision, and their solidarity with the immigrant population.

“I stand with the DREAMers! We are a country of immigrants built on dreams,” Kesha wrote. “We are all dreamers searching for the truth!”

Cher urged her followers to consider bringing DREAMers into their homes for “protection.” Russell Simmons described the decision as “cruel,” tagging both Donald and Ivanka Trump. Tom Morello reiterated the national sentiment that “this land was made for you and me.”

John Mayer wrote: “I hope that by the time I have to explain Trump to my kids, they’ll never have a frame of reference to understand how bad he really was.”

See all the posts below:

