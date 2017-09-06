Isai Morales – “ESPERANZA”

Not sure what to call him these days. I met him as Eazy El Loco but I believe he recently changed his stage name to his real name – Isai Morales.

Nonetheless I’m a huge fan of this project. I love the fact that it’s only 7 songs deep. I also love the that you get a consistent vibe all the way through.

Some artists put out tapes with songs all over the place, but that is not this one at all! My favorites are Esperanza, Always Never & California Faded. Find out what yours are by pressing play below!