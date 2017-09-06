Michel Gondry Teases Unreleased Beyoncé Project

By Robyn Collins

Director Michael Gondry says he shot a short clip for Beyoncé.

“Unfortunately, it’s not out yet because she [had] twins, but it’s a finished clip [and it turned out] very, very well, I think,” he told La Presse.

Gondry has directed features films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Science of Sleep and Be Kind Rewind. He also has an extensive history directing music videos for artists like Daft Punk, The White Stripes, Bjork and many more.

There is no word on if or when the clip might be released.