HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/6/17

By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Three 11-year-old friends who had just finished taking a summer lifesaving course are being praised for their quick thinking after pulling two swimmers from water at a Surrey, B.C., beach.  Georgia Springate, Kate Hunter and Lily Cox, saw some people jumping off the pier and splashing around in the water, when they noticed two people were caught up in a current.  Lily pulled the woman believed to be around 20, to the pier while the other two girls attempted to get the second swimmer; believed to be about 13 , to safety.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.

 

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live