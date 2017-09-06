The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/6/17

Three 11-year-old friends who had just finished taking a summer lifesaving course are being praised for their quick thinking after pulling two swimmers from water at a Surrey, B.C., beach. Georgia Springate, Kate Hunter and Lily Cox, saw some people jumping off the pier and splashing around in the water, when they noticed two people were caught up in a current. Lily pulled the woman believed to be around 20, to the pier while the other two girls attempted to get the second swimmer; believed to be about 13 , to safety. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

