Ok Richie Bux definitely gave us a completely different vibe on this one. “Vanilla Sky” has more of a storytelling vibe to it and the production is more sample based.

This EP seems to be more so based around drill music in certain areas. I listened to the projects in reverse order so for me that makes me feel that Bux has progressed from project to project.

“Make It Out” & “Bad Ambition” are my favorites.