Richie Bux man I’m glad we connected on the twitter side. He makes music. I know that’s a weird statement but if you get it you get it.

This project is SOLID no gas. He raps with real confidence and has got the art of storytelling down. I love his choice for production on this project, it’s my kind of vibe fareal.

He really RAPS too btw. I love Wildfire, Closer, Late Night, Get The Cake, & Music. Check it out for yourself below!