HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/7/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, Good Feeling, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, The Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good
Photo by Sonali Pal Chaudhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A bus driver has been praised for taking pity on a young girl who was scared she was going to be late for school.  Seeing the girl, aged around 11 or 12, standing at a bus stop visibly upset, he pulled over to see if she was OK.  It turned out that the girl had missed her bus as she’d been waiting at the wrong stop, so the driver asked passengers for the number of a cab firm.  He arranged for a taxi to meet the girl at a nearby store and gave her enough cash to pay for it.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live