The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/7/17

A bus driver has been praised for taking pity on a young girl who was scared she was going to be late for school. Seeing the girl, aged around 11 or 12, standing at a bus stop visibly upset, he pulled over to see if she was OK. It turned out that the girl had missed her bus as she’d been waiting at the wrong stop, so the driver asked passengers for the number of a cab firm. He arranged for a taxi to meet the girl at a nearby store and gave her enough cash to pay for it. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

