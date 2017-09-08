The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 9/8/17

Hailey Dawson, is a 7-year-old with a penchant for tossing fastballs. She was born with a disease called Poland Syndrome, according to reports, and is missing three fingers on her right hand. But thanks to a specially designed, 3D-printed hand controlled by fishing line, she’s never let that get in the way of her love for baseball. Hailey wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand. Find out where exactly she has already done it at and keep an eye out for her at a baseball game you’re watching! Later in the show we found out that Hailey actually live in…Henderson and her whole family are P1’s! Small world!!! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

