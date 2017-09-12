Bruno Mars Announces First Prime-Time TV Special

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop superstar Bruno Mars has announced his first-ever prime-time TV special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo. The show will air on CBS Nov. 29 at 10 pm ET.

Related: Bruno Mars to Donate $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Mars will open the show with an electrifying performance atop the marquee of the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City.

The special will feature a never-before-seen stage performance along with performances from Mars and his band the Hooligans out in the streets of Harlem.

“For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world,” said Ben Winston, who, alongside Mars, serves as executive producer. “To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.”

“Bruno Mars is the ultimate live performer of this generation,” added Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “He is the very definition of event television. He burns the roof off the Apollo while paying respect to its tradition and history. We at CBS are proud to be broadcasting his first TV special.”