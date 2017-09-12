Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 9/6/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are a few random facts for you…

If you took all the cardboard that Amazon uses for shipping boxes in a year, it could cover the entire United States around two-and-a-half times.

Safeway grocery stores once had a mandatory policy that employees had to smile and make eye contact with customers . . . but they canceled it after too many male customers thought the female employees were hitting on them.

There’s a town called Zilwaukee in Michigan.  The founders chose the name in 1848 to try to confuse people who were planning to move to Milwaukee so they’d accidentally move there instead.

Taco Bell originally started as a hot dog stand.

Will Smith’s part in “Men in Black” was originally offered to David Schwimmer . . . but he turned it down.

