Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 12th

Spence's Challenge is a five question, pop-culture trivia game with a thirty second timer. If you can tie Spence, you'll win the $1223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot, and don't forget the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him!
- What musical group is in internet how water for making a tasteless joke while in China, to an Asian reporter, about not wanting to take their dog there? A: CHAINSMOKERS
- Who said, “I feel like I know everybody, but I have no friends?” A: SELENA GOMEZ
- There were two Monday Night Football games yesterday. Saints-Vikings and Chargers verses who? A: DENVER BRONCO’S
- What city just got the Official OK to host the 2028 Summer Olympics? A: LOS ANGELES
- Which shoe company does Steph Curry rep? A: UNDER ARMOR