Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, September 12th

By Spence
Fresh from Texas, Spence get’s a perfect score in today’s Spence’s Challenge! Do you think you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question , pop-culture trivia game, but you better be quick! There’s a thirty second timer… if you can tie Spence, you’ll win the $1223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, and don’t forget the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Pratcie, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What musical group is in internet how water for making a tasteless joke while in China, to an Asian reporter, about not wanting to take their dog there?     A: CHAINSMOKERS 
  2. Who said, “I feel like I know everybody, but I have no friends?”      A: SELENA GOMEZ
  3. There were two Monday Night Football games yesterday. Saints-Vikings and Chargers verses who?         A: DENVER BRONCO’S 
  4. What city just got the Official OK to host the 2028 Summer Olympics?       A: LOS ANGELES 
  5. Which shoe company does Steph Curry rep?      A: UNDER ARMOR 
