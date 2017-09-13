Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, September 13th

By Spence
Spence sailed to victory today adding another $25 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, pop-culture, trivia game, if you can Tie Spence you’ll win $1248.00 in the Jackpot! Don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. ESPN’s Jamele Hill got a talking to from her bosses after Twitter comments about whom?       A: PRESIDENT TRUMP
  2. Longtime “project Runway” judge Nina Garcia was just named Editor-In-Chief of what fashion magazine?       A: ELLE
  3. You can ride off in Queen Elizabeth’s four-year-old used car, which has been put on sale for $285,000. What make of car is it?     A: BENTLY
  4. Whose brother said that before she left her husband she was “verbally abused and felt like a prisoner in her own home” during her marriage?     A: JANET JACKSON
  5. Who’s packing on pounds to play former Vice President Dick Cheney?       A: CHRISTIAN BALE 
